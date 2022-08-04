From Taiwan, with Love | Hewey Media & Josiah David (Slightly Offensive) | Andrew Says 85

  • August 04, 2022
  • News Analysis
Taking a deep dive into Nancy Pelosi's trip into Taiwan, Rob of Hewey Media and Slightly Offensive's Josiah David explain their theories behind the angle of the U.S. government official on her way out to contested territory.

Making frequent appearances on left-of-centre podcasts and livestreams, Rob describes his experiences discussing opposing views with those in the transgender activist community, specifically in the realm of 'gender-affirming care' for children.

Josiah David goes in-depth into which mediums Generation Z prefers to get their news from (as infrequent as it may be for some) and describes what he believes will be the method of political consumption for youth going forward.

Exclusive to RebelNews+, the trio discuss recent Arizona elections from a GOP vs 'new-right' perspective, as well as the on-going Alex Jones trial.

News Analysis Nancy Pelosi
