Invisible Handshakes with Eric Butler & An0maly | Andrew Says 86

Eric Butler (TatumReport.com) and An0maly (political commentator, hip-hop artist) return to Andrew Says to review Joe Biden's invisible handshakes and his tough time putting on his jacket.

As well, the commentators try to pinpoint the exact purpose of Nancy Pelosi's recent Taiwan trip.

An0maly explains the inflation predictions he made in early 2021 which saw him participate in debates on the subject.

On RebelNews+, Andrew and the popular rapper discuss gun control and gun defence, as well as exactly what the heck he was doing at a Turning Point USA event where he nearly got banned, while Butler comments on his trip to CPAC.