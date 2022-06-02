Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The Media is Setting You Up For Failure | Ryan Long | Andrew Says 76

  • June 02, 2022
  • News Analysis
Comedian Ryan Long (RyanLongComedy.com) returns to Andrew Says to talk some serious, and very un-serious topics. Long explains why he thinks certain media outlets and television shows set people up for failure when inevitable backlash comes their way.

In terms of left vs right, Long parses through the minefield of political theatrics and criticizes Beto O'Rourke as well as right-wing pundits who take advantage of situations for their own agenda, as well.

Long also explains how characters from his man-on-the-street videos in New York City have increased in popularity, turning videos into full-length conversations with an absurd cast of characters.

Andrew and Ryan also discuss Toronto lore, such as the 'Cashman' Russell Oliver, and Durham Region, where they are both from.

