Did China meddle in Canada's recent elections? Andy Lee breaks down foreign interference

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Andy Lee, Special Rebel Rapporteur, to discuss the latest on the foreign interference inquiry.

Andy stated, "I think a lot of us had high hopes for this public inquiry that had a little bit of different powers, the power to summon witnesses and cross-examine."

"The only problem is that some of the people who are under suspicion of perhaps, you know, acting under foreign influence, or even on the more serious side of things, there are some accusations that they could actually be actively working for a foreign country or foreign government. Some of those people have been granted the power to cross-examine. And so, unfortunately, this has led to concerns among some human rights groups, particularly the Uyghurs," she added.

Currently, Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

Andy added that earlier in the year, reports emerged of threats made against MP Michael Chong's family, which came as news to him. He mentioned that he only learned about these threats when they were reported in stories, with The Globe and Mail being the first to publish them.

With 117 debriefings given to politicians since May of 2021 on foreign interference, questions arise as to how Michael Chong was overlooked in all of this. How did that information get missed?

"He was a conservative politician who was critical of communist China and he was kept in the dark," said Ezra.

