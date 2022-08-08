Another massive victory for Pastor Artur Pawlowski

E-transfer (Canada):

Sarah Miller of JSS Barrister, who has been provided to Artur Pawlowski as legal counsel at no cost to him thanks to your incredible support at SaveArtur.com, has scored a series of consecutive victories on behalf of her client.

If you haven’t been following the Pastor Artur Pawlowski saga, he has faced ongoing persecution through prosecution, including targeted enforcement and repeated dramatic arrests, culminating in over fifty days spent behind bars, much of it in solitary confinement, all for opening his church, feeding the homeless, and attending peaceful protests.

Perhaps most significant among these victories was a recent Court of Appeal of Alberta victory which saw Justice Adam Germain’s soviet-style sanctions and guilty verdict categorically repudiated. You can get a legal perspective from Sarah Miller on that case by clicking here, or hear from the man himself, Pastor Artur Pawlowski on the victory here.

In September 2021, in what would seem to most to be an absurd effort to upstage the original SWAT-style roadside arrest of Pastor Artur, authorities this time arrested him on the tarmac at the Calgary Airport upon his return from a speaking tour in the United States as though he was a violent criminal or drug smuggler.

Well, the charges that led to that arrest have been tossed aside as the case against Pastor Artur Pawlowski continues to unravel, proving not only that he is largely innocent, but that he has exceptional legal counsel. Sarah Miller joined us to break down this legal win, to provide us with a recap of Artur’s wins so far, and to lay out the now dwindling charges that lay between him and unfettered freedom.

Please continue to support Pastor Artur’s efforts to finish this fight for freedom once and for all by making a tax-eligible donation to The Democracy Fund at SaveArtur.com.