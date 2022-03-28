'Anti-racism' means anti-Canada: Samuel Sey on Critical Race Theory
One of the easiest ways to fight against this progressive ideology is to talk about it publicly.
Samuel Sey is a Ghanian-Canadian blogger who is extremely committed to addressing racial, cultural and political issues from a Biblical perspective.
He recently joined me for an interview via Skype to discuss critical race theory, following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act.
As Samuel states, anti-racism is synonymous with critical race theory, and one of the easiest ways to fight against this progressive ideology is to continue to talk about it publicly.
If you agree that we need to stop the implementation of critical race theory in schools, please sign our petition at StopCRT.ca. There, you can also send an email to Ontario MPPs calling on them to stop Bill 67.
- By Dakota Christensen
