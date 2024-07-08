Anti-Israel encampments at two British Columbia universities pledge to continue

Jeff Whyte - stock.adobe.com

Protesters occupying anti-Israel encampments at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Vancouver Island University (VIU) are vowing to continue following the removal of a similar encampment at the University of Toronto (U of T) last week.

"We will continue to act on our campuses and apply pressure to our universities through every possible avenue," protesters posted on social media, as reported by CBC. "The student intifada will continue on, until Palestine is free and all colonized people have achieved freedom and liberation."

On July 3, protesters at U of T vacated the premises without conflict after the school was granted an injunction against the demonstration.

"We refuse to give the Toronto Police Service any opportunity to brutalize us as they have done repeatedly since October," claimed Mohammad Yassin, a spokesperson for encampment organizers, Global News reported. "We are leaving on our terms to protect our community from the violence the University of Toronto is clearly eager to unleash upon us."

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid discussed the clearing of the pro-Hamas encampment at the University of Toronto, which took place earlier in the week after the university was granted an injunction.https://t.co/mWD1eDhbak — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) July 8, 2024

In British Columbia, VIU officials said the school was exploring similar options. The school told CBC about 25 protesters occupied a building on June 28, disturbing an exam until moments before police showed up. University officials also said the anti-Israel group vandalized a separate building over the Canada Day long weekend and followed other incidents at the provost's office and campus store in June.

WATCH NOW : Antifa and pro-Hamas thugs ambush myself and producer for reporting on their new anti-Israel encampment inside a Montreal public park.



The police refused to help while we were assaulted and spray painted.



Full report to come: https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO and support my… pic.twitter.com/sN0h4f5HdF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) June 23, 2024

After rejecting a proposal from VIU, school officials said the acts of vandalism "demonstrates that the encampment participants are unwilling to engage in good-faith dialogue with VIU administration."

UBC and the University of Victoria, the cite of another ongoing anti-Israel protest, did not provide the state broadcaster with an update on the status of encampments.