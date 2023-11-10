Anti-Israel mobs attack Jews in Australia

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Police deployed pepper spray and evacuated a synagogue after 100 protesters gathered in a park across the road during Shabbat prayers on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

🚨#BREAKING: Tonight pro-Hamas supporters travelled an hour from Melbourne’s north to the Jewish community in Caulfield only to break through a police line and violently attack local Jews



Sound familiar?



bEcAUsE fReE pAlEsTiNE.



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/3RCVzyxDHo — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Protesters broke through a police line in Melbourne, Australia, outside Central Shule Chabad, near a burger joint that was gutted in a suspicious fire earlier in the week.

Tense scenes in Caulfield, Australia. As a pro Palestinian protester broke through police lines to confront members of the Jewish community in Caulfield.



Police stepped in and made an arrest, while also deploying pepper spray. The protest took place near Princess Park adjacent… pic.twitter.com/xY6CZYlMb1 — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) November 10, 2023

The fire occurred after the Muslim owner of Burgatory, Hash Tayeh attended an anti-Israel rally. Although police on Friday said the fire was not religiously motivated.

Police Inspector Scott Dwyer told reporters Friday that the fire was unrelated to Tayeh’s support for Palestine. He said:

At this stage, there is nothing to indicate that this incident is related to any religious or political involvement [sic] and that we’re treating it as a suspicious fire. It’s very early in the investigation, but I am confident that this is not religiously or politically motivated.

That did not stop anti-Israel protesters from blaming anti-Muslim hate for the 4 a.m. fire, with Tayeh issuing a statement which linked the arson to his support for Gaza:

Today’s arson attack will not waver my calling for peace and will not silence me. I want to unequivocally state that we stand against violence in all its forms. Burgertory has always been a place that celebrates diversity and promotes unity. My Palestinian heritage inspires me to advocate for peace and dialogue, not conflict.

🚨#BREAKING: The Melbourne Jewish community is being invaded by hundreds of pro-Hamas supporters from the other side of the city



This has NEVER happened before.



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/YD9KFLokyq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Tayeh says he is cooperating with the police, who are investigating the arson as "suspicious."

Let’s talk context:



Pro-Hamas thugs drove an hour to protest in support of a burger shop because they blamed Jews for a crime that so far is unsolved.



The owner then asked them not to protest outside his store so they took their Jew-hatred a km down the road across from the… https://t.co/ksmD0ZUiuq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Anti-Israel protesters were asked by Tayeh to take their protest away from the restaurant, which culminated in the demonstration coalescing around a local synagogue during Friday night prayers.

🚨Footage emerging of some of the extremists who drove an hour to Caulfield in an attempt to intimidate the local Jewish community



** @ASIOGovAu, please do your job before these Hamas-looking thugs successfully carry out an attack here.



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/HGF7JhIfMD — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Rocks were thrown at members of the Jewish community by protesters shouting "Free, free Palestine."

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Hamas supporter breaks police line in an attempt to attack locals in the heart of Melbourne’s Jewish community.



Officers deploy pepper spray arresting one Middle Eastern man yelling “Free Palestine mother f**kers”.



Rocks were also reportedly thrown at Jews.… pic.twitter.com/nctVbpabMI — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Pro-Hamas supporters performed Islamic prayers in the heart of the Melbourne Jewish community. Locals responded to the provocation with the Israeli anthem.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Hamas supporters perform Islamic prayers in the heart of the Melbourne Jewish community



Locals respond with the Israeli anthem.



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/jl7l1jdKbT — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Tonight pro-Hamas supporters travelled an hour from Melbourne’s north to the Jewish community in Caulfield only to break through a police line and violently attack local Jews



Sound familiar?



bEcAUsE fReE pAlEsTiNE.



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/3RCVzyxDHo — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Jewish community members are gathering in Caulfield at the same location where Palestinian protesters assaulted Jews earlier today and threatened to return



More to follow at https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/ibiEGCFGTh — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass, was a 1938 pogrom against Jews carried about by Hitler Youth, Nazi party members and German civilians, wherein Jewish-owned stores, homes, businesses and synagogues were smashed as German authorities did nothing.

🚨#BREAKING: A group of Palestinian men turned up in the heart of Melbourne’s Jewish community and began assaulting locals.



Police are on the scene as more pro-Hamas supporters begin to arrive outside the Burgertory restaurant after the owner claimed online that “Zionists”… pic.twitter.com/hpsRmsmXs7 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 10, 2023

To call on Western governments to deport non-citizen supporters of terrorism, visit www.DeportHamas.com.