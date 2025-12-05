Anti-Israel protesters attempt to block street outside Toronto Munk debate

The Meridian Hall in downtown Toronto recently hosted the latest Munk Debates. The topic up for discussion was: “Be it Resolved, it is in Israel’s national interest to support a two-state solution.” The debate was billed by organizers as “one of the most consequential mainstage debates in the 17-year history of our series.”

As for the debaters, arguing in favour of the resolution was former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert and Tzipi Livni, who served as Israel’s justice and foreign minister.

Arguing against the resolution was the celebrated historian and former Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Oren. His debate partner was Ayelet Shaked, who most recently served as Israel’s justice minister and minister of the interior.

It was an all-star cast regarding a very important issue and say, who doesn’t like a rip-roaring debate?

Enter the Hamasholes...

Apparently, this debate was too “Jewy” for them… even though one side was arguing in favour of Palestinian statehood! Isn’t that something they would be simpatico with? But no. It has now become evident that this group of reprobates doesn’t want a two-state solution – they want a one state solution. In other words, they want a Middle East in which Israel does not exist.

TORONTO: Outside of the Meridian Hall hosting a Munk Debate on a two-state solution. Anti Israel protesters yell at attendees separated by police line.

Yet again we observed an unholy alliance of Marxists and Islamists converging on a Front Street sidewalk. Later, they illegally occupied Front Street itself, causing yet more misery for Hogtown’s rush hour commuters, but never mind…

Alas, the Marxists and the Islamists are united in their love of censorship and dictatorship and a rejection of western values. They loathe freedom of speech and freedom of assembly and freedom of the press – well, at least freedom of the independent press. And they wanted the debate shutdown, because, well, that’s what savages do.

BREAKING: Toronto police pushed back the anti-Israel protesters from the Meridian Hall as the Munk Debate begins. Riot guns are drawn and some fight back.

But in the final analysis, the Hamasholes were successful in achieving what they so often achieve: losing. The show must go on, as the saying goes, and the debate did indeed proceed in front of a packed house.

Disturbingly, while the police treated the Hamasholes with kid gloves, such was not the case for patriot Scott Youmans. Youmans was physically accosted by the police for simply standing on the sidewalk and displaying the Canadian flag. This apparently offended the Hamasholes, and so it was Youmans was frogmarched away.

Police then provided an escort for the Hamasholes to march west along Front Street, again jamming traffic.

It remains unknown if the cops later provided coffee and Timbits for the famished fanatics…