Anti-Israel vandals splatter fake blood on Parliament Hill — police take no action

Independent journalist Chris Dacey discusses concerns about two-tier policing and rising radical terror in Canada following the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Anti-Israel protesters splashed fake blood upon arrival for the new Parliamentary session Wednesday, and no police action was taken.

Dacey confirmed his awareness that spreading fake blood is a criminal act.

On Saturday, the Israeli government warned Israelis in Canada to hide their identities due to safety concerns, echoing the Jewish community's fear. A pro-Israel march last weekend had significant support, contrasted by aggressive counter-protesters.

The RCMP reported a 488% increase in terrorism apprehensions since October 7, 2023.

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) issued a travel advisory for Canada over the weekend, denoting the country as a "potential threat" for Israelis and Jews.

Dacey noted that while washable chalking is legal, spreading fake blood appears to be a criminal act, yet police didn't intervene. He's surprised by the lenient treatment compared to the Convoy, where individuals faced arrest for megaphones.

Police stated the matter of the fake blood had been "dealt with" without arrests or charges.

Dacey highlighted the discrepancy, questioning if there's a double standard. He noted Hamas welcomed the Carney statement regarding aid to Gaza and that some anti-Israel protesters seek Israel and the West's destruction.