Anti-Trump protesters claim Cuba is a democracy!

Outside the U.S. Consulate in Montreal, a small but vocal group of protesters gathered to condemn what they described as American “intervention” and an ongoing “blockade” against Cuba.

We approached the demonstrators to ask what they were demanding, but several reacted with immediate hostility. “We don’t want to talk,” one person said, cutting off another mid-sentence as he began, “The United States is complic… Oh.” When we questioned the interruption — “You couldn’t let them speak?” — the reply was blunt: “No, sorry.” Another dismissed the exchange with “Bye, bye!”

Among those willing to speak, one protester said he opposed “the intervention and the U.S. blockade currently imposed on Cuba,” arguing it “prevents Cuba from receiving oil.” He added, “I support the socialist revolution in Cuba,” and claimed, “The Canadian government is just as bad as the American government.”

🇨🇺💥'VIVA TRUMP!': Rebel News goes undercover in Communist Cuba



The reality on the ground in Cuba is far more dire than the world knows. Rebel News exposes what life is really like for those living under the Communist regime in this exclusive documentary.



Just days after the… pic.twitter.com/Wai4CX4TFS — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 6, 2026

Referencing disruptions linked to fuel shortages, he insisted flight cancellations were being explained dishonestly: “They’re not saying anything about the flights that were cancelled… but that’s not true.”

Others targeted the media directly. “You don’t even know why we’re here today?” one woman demanded. “For a month now, you don’t know why we’re here?” She then ordered, “Please move along, ma’am. I have no more patience. I have no more patience for media people.” Another accused us of misconduct: “You are harassing me, ma’am,” before adding, “I have nothing to say.”

When asked whether any Cubans were present, multiple participants answered simply, “No.”

Despite Quebec’s sizeable Cuban community, none appeared to be protesting alongside the Marxists and socialists. The divide sharpened over intervention: one protester declared, “A U.S. intervention would be criminal… horrifying… deadly,” while another insisted, “It’s a genocide. It’s a new genocide.”

Several protesters also appeared to deny the reality on the ground in Cuba, with some claiming Cuba is a democratic country where people can openly criticize the government — a claim directly contradicted by accounts from many Cubans who say speaking out can carry severe consequences.

