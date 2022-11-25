Antifa extremists stage plans to burn down Tesla outlets following Twitter bans

AP Photo/John Rudoff

Following his takeover of Twitter, “Chief Twit” Elon Musk has quickly begun to address many of the platform’s problems. Musk, who intends for Twitter to be a platform for legal free speech, has moved to crack down on terrorists and violent far-left extremists who have for many years been a fixture on Twitter and used it to organize riots.

Now Tesla, which Musk owns, has become the target of violent retaliation by far-left militants angered by the suspension of their accounts.

This week, Musk moved to ban a pro-Palestinian “resistance” group called “Jisr Collective,” which promoted and celebrated terrorist acts against Israeli civilians.

Agreed, that is not ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

In a separate thread, Musk called for members of the public to report violations of the site’s terms of service against child sexual exploitation and far-left extremist violence.

Numerous self-identified Antifa militants including several prominent organizers have been banned for calling for violence against Chaya Raichik, who operates the popular “Libs of TikTok” account, and Daily Wire host Matt Walsh.

“Incitement to violence will result in account suspension,” said Musk in response to journalist Andy Ngo, who explained that a large number of Antifa accounts operate on the website to promote riots and provide tips to each other on how to identify targets and commit violence.

Incitement to violence will result in account suspension — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Ngo detailed how following his reporting on members of the loosely-knit far-left militant organization, he was chased down and beaten up, forcing him to seek refuge at a Portland hotel in 2021.

“Antifa used Twitter to direct comrades to swarm me after I ran into a hotel following a violent street beating,” wrote Ngo.

“That is a disturbing story and very concerning that Twitter took no action, despite clear violation of ToS. Report in this thread for now,” replied Musk, prompting numerous users to provide him with clear examples of militants in violation of the site’s rules against threats and intimidation.

Here is an Antifa militant who is encouraging threats of violence against @libsoftiktok / @ChayaRaichik10 and he routinely participates in Antifa “protests” in California. pic.twitter.com/KNcDtOX5Lz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 25, 2022

.@crimethinc, an Antifa collective, makes riot guides, texts to radicalize people into criminal militancy, & propaganda that is shared via Twitter for people to distribute. They've claimed a number of attacks & give instructions on how to form cells, what riot gear to bring, etc. pic.twitter.com/dlNouwlt5v — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2022

Here are a bunch of accounts that made threats/incited violence against @libsoftiktok/@ChayaRaichik10.https://t.co/0jizOmuYuO — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 25, 2022

Many of the users reported on the thread were banned several hours after being reported to Musk, suggesting that he took direct action to shut down their accounts.

Hours after the bans, Antifa militants took to the social media platform to organize arson attacks on Tesla locations around the United States, posting the addresses of Tesla service centers and dealerships.

“As revenge for [Elon Musk] suspending violent extremist accounts on Twitter, [Antifa] in Portland are organizing arson attacks on [Tesla] locations tonight,” reported Ngo, who provided screenshots of the calls to action.

“This is just a drop in the ocean of years of violent organizing on Twitter,” he added.