WATCH: Antifa yelling HATEFUL slogans at Maori child
On Tuesday, thousands marched on Wellington streets protesting Jacinda Ardern's authoritarian government.

The mass protest attracted people from all walks of life to the New Zealand capital.

That didn't stop a small counter-protest of masked-up, almost all white, self-proclaimed anti-fascists who stood there yelling at the diverse crowd.

At one stage, Rebel reporter, Rukshan, caught the group shouting hateful slogans at an indigenous father and daughter waving the national Māori flag.

In the video, the young girl is distressed.

