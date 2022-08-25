WATCH: Antifa yelling HATEFUL slogans at Maori child
On Tuesday, thousands marched on Wellington streets protesting Jacinda Ardern's authoritarian government.
The mass protest attracted people from all walks of life to the New Zealand capital.
That didn't stop a small counter-protest of masked-up, almost all white, self-proclaimed anti-fascists who stood there yelling at the diverse crowd.
A small group of masked-up, almost all white, self-proclaimed anti-fascists standing in the New Zealand capital chanting "GO HOME!" to an indigenous father and daughter protesting for freedom.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 25, 2022
You can't make this stuff up.
MORE: https://t.co/YZ93z1LDiP pic.twitter.com/uLicFGiTLG
At one stage, Rebel reporter, Rukshan, caught the group shouting hateful slogans at an indigenous father and daughter waving the national Māori flag.
In the video, the young girl is distressed.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.