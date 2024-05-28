Antisemitic, pro-terror and anti-police messages seen at University of Ottawa encampment

Messages such as 'bacon-free zone,' 'all Zionists are racists,' and 'no peace on stolen land' were also seen.

  • By
  • May 28, 2024
  • News
Antisemitic, anti-police, and pro-Hamas messages were seen scattered across the University of Ottawa's anti-Israel encampment this weekend, as the institution continues to deal with the occupation on its campus.

An investigation by True North found several messages on Saturday, including "ACAB" and "F**k the police" graffiti.

Messages such as "bacon-free zone," "all Zionists are racists," and "no peace on stolen land" were also seen.

The red triangle was also seen spray-painted across several signs. According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, the red triangle is used by Hamas’s military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, in videos targeting Israeli forces.

“The red triangle has come to symbolize Hamas’ war against Israel, and has become a popular anti-Israel symbol expressing open support for Hamas and its terrorist activities,” the institute says.

Although the University of Ottawa initially stated it would not tolerate encampments or occupations, the administration has since changed its stance and allowed the encampment to remain on campus for weeks.

The university is also engaging with the encampment protesters and has pledged to publicly disclose its investment portfolio by June 1.

Additionally, a statue of Joseph-Henri Tabaret, a Catholic priest long associated with the University of Ottawa, was vandalized, having had orange paint splashed over it, with graffiti reading "colonizer" sprayed at the foot of the base. The statue is situated across from the encampment.

