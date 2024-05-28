Antisemitic, pro-terror and anti-police messages seen at University of Ottawa encampment

X / elie_mcn

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Antisemitic, anti-police, and pro-Hamas messages were seen scattered across the University of Ottawa's anti-Israel encampment this weekend, as the institution continues to deal with the occupation on its campus.

An investigation by True North found several messages on Saturday, including "ACAB" and "F**k the police" graffiti.

Hateful messages seen at the @uOttawa encampment, including a sign that calls Jews who believe in Israel racist. #CampusWatch pic.twitter.com/lDJryldrNU — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) May 26, 2024

Messages such as "bacon-free zone," "all Zionists are racists," and "no peace on stolen land" were also seen.

Hamas red triangles are also found at the uOttawa encampment. pic.twitter.com/JPjASdYfNu — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) May 26, 2024

The red triangle was also seen spray-painted across several signs. According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, the red triangle is used by Hamas’s military wing, the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, in videos targeting Israeli forces.

“The red triangle has come to symbolize Hamas’ war against Israel, and has become a popular anti-Israel symbol expressing open support for Hamas and its terrorist activities,” the institute says.

Although the University of Ottawa initially stated it would not tolerate encampments or occupations, the administration has since changed its stance and allowed the encampment to remain on campus for weeks.

‼️🚨 When people show you who they are, believe them. We are deeply disturbed by this photo of a protestor at @uOttawa proudly wearing the Hamas logo on their back. Hamas is a listed terrorist organization in 🇨🇦 — one that targets Jews not just in 🇮🇱 but around the 🌎 ⁰⁰That… pic.twitter.com/Kg9ZIfg2QH — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) May 3, 2024

The university is also engaging with the encampment protesters and has pledged to publicly disclose its investment portfolio by June 1.

Additionally, a statue of Joseph-Henri Tabaret, a Catholic priest long associated with the University of Ottawa, was vandalized, having had orange paint splashed over it, with graffiti reading "colonizer" sprayed at the foot of the base. The statue is situated across from the encampment.