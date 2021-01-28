Are Canada & the United States heading towards totalitarian regimes?

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

Over the past few months, I’ve raised the alarm about my experience before I immigrated to Canada. For a quarter of my life, I’ve witnessed totalitarian regimes firsthand. My husband also spent five years of his youth in Iraq, while it was run by the vicious dictator Saddam Hussein.

Comparing notes, we’re amazed at what’s going on today in the U.S. and Canada, and I shudder to think about the future of my children and grandchildren if this process goes unchecked.

We are all witnessing what happens in a political culture of revenge. We’re seeing it unfold slowly, but surely, against former president Trump and his allies and supporters in the U.S.

Is it also happening in Canada? Yes. I can see it in the political arena, starting with Prime Minister Trudeau ousting MP Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberals. More recently, Premier Doug Ford ousted York Centre MPP Roman Baber from the Ontario Conservatives, and federally, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole ejected MP Derek Sloan.

Why? Because they differed in opinion from the “great leaders.”

You may ask, what are some signs of a totalitarian regime?

Censorship State run media One dominant political party Lockdowns/curfews Public reaction or opposition is quelled with brute force Instilling fear amongst the populace Silencing voices that are speaking out by labelling them, today termed as ‘cancel culture’.

It is up to you to decide whether we are headed in the wrong direction as a country.

We had hope in the Conservative parties, but unfortunately, they don’t seem to want to adhere to conservative values anymore.

Plus, willingly or unwillingly, they haven’t been able to capitalize on any of the ‘WE’ scandals, and not so wee scandals, that the Liberals have handed them on a silver platter.

Instead of worrying about how to tame their own citizens, our political leadership (or lack thereof), law enforcement and strategists should focus on the real danger that is looming ahead, and will be coming at them with full force once the Wuhan virus has subsided.

This is the unholy alliance of the new axis of evil:

The Communist Party of China

The Islamists

Antifa

