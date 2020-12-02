COVID pandemic restrictions are like Martial Law

While growing up in Pakistan, I experienced three instances of martial law. Martial law is when the army seizes power through a coup d'état and takes away all civilian power and ability to run the country, instead yielding all power to the army through the barrel of a gun.

I grew up as an army brat, so it didn’t make much of a difference to me. But I still wondered who they were fighting when I saw trucks with fully uniformed and armed personnel going into villages and shanty towns. I realized then that it was a power game unfolding.

Student leaders, activists and politicians who didn’t tow the line were put under house arrest and the masses were placed under lockdown. The bottom line was FEAR.

Fast-forward to 2020: What am I seeing today in my beloved Canada?

People being ruled by fear

Lockdowns

People informing on each other

Added to this are harsh fines imposed on small businesses who are simply trying to survive. And how ironic that the police are chasing un-masked people while there is increased gun violence on our streets by masked miscreants.

Sound familiar? It does to me.

Then there are Terrible Tam and Faulty Fauci who are running the show across North America. We’ve stopped listening to doctors and are listening to ‘medical experts.’ People who argue or push back are labelled ‘yahoos’.

Politicians love appearing on TV to say they will look after the ‘most vulnerable,’ who we know are the seniors.

Seriously?

What’s happening in the second wave is exactly what happened in the first wave. Seniors are suffering the most and not due to COVID, but a breakdown of administration in seniors homes and also in seniors lives. This directly impacts the families of those who have lost loved ones due to negligence of the administration and who have no recourse because thanks to the new law, they can’t sue or bring a lawsuit during the pandemic.

It seems that the pandemic has become another version of the martial law and a media circus for our leaders. They repeat the same mantra over and over again without any plausible solutions.

If you think COVID-19 is bad, wait for COVID-21 and The Great Reset — coming soon.