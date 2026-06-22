Richmond Hill daycare killer Vinay Gupta pleads guilty to dangerous driving charges – but couldn't be bothered to show up in court

You may recall the horrific event that took place last September in Richmond Hill, Ont. A full-size Hyundai INOIQ 9 SUV crashed through the plate-glass window of the First Roots Early Education Academy daycare centre. Shockingly, the vehicle kept going, smashing through three classrooms before finally coming to a stop on the other side of the building.

The carnage that resulted was sickening. Liam Riazati, 18 months old, was killed. Five other toddlers ranging in age from 18 months to three years were rushed to the hospital, two in critical condition.

The 70-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene. Vinay Kumar Gupta of Richmond Hill was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Last Monday, Gupta was supposed to have made his most recent court appearance in Newmarket.

But when the court opened at 9:30 a.m., Gupta was a no-show. Gupta’s lawyer was a no-show. The Hindi interpreter was a no-show.

Justice Edward Prutschi was not amused. Earlier this month, Gupta and his lawyer were told they had to attend court on June 22, and it had to be in person, not via Zoom.

Almost two hours went by before the relevant parties were tracked down. Court resumed, via Zoom.

Justice Prutschi demanded an explanation from Gupta’s lawyer as to why he and his client were not present in court. And this was the explanation: Gupta apparently needed some sort of medical procedure on his leg last Friday. And wouldn’t you know it? He needs four to six weeks of recovery time.

So, even though the daycare killer knew his day in court was going to be three days after the procedure, he did not postpone it. Why would that be, given the gravity of the matter? And why didn’t his legal counsel inform the court that an in-person appearance would not happen?

Unbelievable.

So it was that the matter did proceed later on Monday via Zoom, with Gupta pleading guilty to all counts.

Of note, during the proceeding, the Crown presented facts from the Motor Vehicle Collision Reconstruction Report. Some of these facts included:

On the day of the incident (Sept. 10, 2025), the weather was sunny, and the temperature was 22 C. The daycare’s parking lot was paved asphalt in good condition. It was dry and clear at the time of the incident.

The vehicle, a large Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV, travelled approximately 18.7 metres within five seconds. It was calculated to be travelling at approximately 15 km/h through the first classroom, 14 km/h through the second and 11 km/h through the third.

Tire marks located just prior to the entry point indicated an acceleration resulting from the spinning of tire. There was no evidence of braking by the SUV. As seen in the CCTV footage, the rear brake lights never illuminated.

More than 14,000 IONIQ 9s were sold worldwide in the first six months of its launch in February 2025, with no safety recalls being registered.

The vehicle involved was almost brand-new, registering only 2,555 km on the odometer.

In a statement given to police, Gupta indicated that he had been trying to stop the vehicle before it had entered the building and thought he was pressing on the brake pedal, but it was not working. The evidence shows that he, in fact, was pressing the gas pedal, which caused the vehicle to accelerate over the curb and into the building.

In addition to Liam Riazati being killed, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered severe, life-altering injuries. A 22-month-old girl suffered broken bones and a head injury. (The names of both victims are protected under a publication ban.)

Next up is Gupta’s sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 8. Justice Prutschi again stressed that Gupta must be present in the courthouse on that day.

We assume Gupta’s leg will sufficiently heal over the course of six months and that, hopefully, yet another unforeseen medical procedure will not be required.

It was also noted by Justice Prutschi that the maximum penalty for Gupta could include a “lengthy jail sentence.” Alas, given that Gupta is now a Canadian citizen, deportation is not in the cards.