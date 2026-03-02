Are Toronto police using taxpayer dollars for luxury travel?

The Toronto Police Service is currently embroiled in a shocking corruption scandal. It was discovered that numerous police officers were acting more like gangbangers and less like, you know, members of law enforcement. Police officers were allegedly getting involved in drug dealing, theft, fraud, and even conspiracy to commit murder. This is a tad problematic given that the cops are supposed to be, you know, the good guys.

But just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the Toronto Police Service… well, it gets worse.

Sources tipped me off that there’s another roiling scandal at the Toronto Police Service. These shenanigans are playing out behind the scenes and behind closed doors. And the police don’t want you to know what I am about to report.

Thankfully, this scandal does not involve any violence. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the victim group this time around is the ever-beleaguered taxpayer. That’s because what I’m about to present to you is a story of how the police are grossly and irresponsibly spending your hard-earned money.

Here’s the skinny: we were tipped off by a police insider that numerous Toronto Police officers as well as civilian employees are frequently going on travel junkets the world over. From Las Vegas, Nevada and Bogota, Colombia, all the way across the globe to Melbourne, Australia. And they’re doing it on the taxpayer dime.

But why?

Well, as they say in Sin City, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” Ditto for what happens in Bogota and Melbourne and so many other destinations, too. Mum’s the word.

And the spending in recent years on these junkets is mindboggling. Indeed, we would remark that Hogtown cops and civilian staffers are spending money like drunken sailors. But I won’t say that because such a statement might be defamatory to inebriated mariners…

Nevertheless, we do have documents proving that several staffers at the Toronto Police Service seem to be less about policing and more about jonesing for a role on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

It’s sad. When Chief James Ramer was in charge, expenses were kept to a minimum. Then again, Ramer, we’re told, was a no-nonsense, by-the-book police chief.

But when Myron Demkiw became chief in late 2022, it was goodbye fiscal prudence and hello gravy train!

For example, just consider Staff Superintendent Robert Johnson. Bobby really loves living high off the hog going back to 2023.

Let’s begin with a meeting in New York City. Johnson submitted an expense claim for a lofty $3,255. A meeting in Quebec City resulted in a claim for $1,579. Then there was a junket to Las Vegas. That cost that taxpayers six grand! Then it was off to Winnipeg for yet another meeting. The expense for that one was $1,285. And crikey! Then he went off on a trip to Brisbane, Australia that cost the taxpayer almost five grand!

Bottom line: for 2023, Johnson claimed almost $21,000 in expenses! And get this: for the first six months of 2025 (the most recent period in which expense reports are available), Johnson spent almost $24,000!

And wow, what a globetrotter he is! Johnson visited such destinations as Virginia Beach, Virginia and Grapevine, Texas before jetting off to Dublin, Ireland and Stockholm, Sweden. That trip to Ireland was for a conference described as “Leadership in Counter Terrorism Alumni Association.” We have no idea what that means. Anyway, Johnson squandered almost $8,000 on that particular junket.

But wait, there’s more. Such as Acting Staff Superintendent Lisa Crooker.

On January 29, 2023, she flew all the way to Melbourne, Australia. And she stayed Down Under for six days, spending more than seven grand. And what vitally important police work was Officer Crooker involved with in Melbourne? Would you believe she was attending something called the LGBTQIA World Conference for Criminal Justice?

We’re not making this up: she went all the way to Australia to basically attend a mini-Pride Fest. But seriously, why did she feel the need to go to Melbourne in the first place? For those who aren’t familiar with Toronto, police headquarters is about a 10-minute walk from Church and Wellesley streets. That’s ground zero for the city’s Gay Village. If Crooker wanted to immerse herself in LGBTQIA-etc. culture, wouldn’t it be better to visit this neighbourhood and hobnob with the LGBTers there? At least that would be more fiscally responsible, wouldn’t you say? Oh, but wait a minute: what are we saying? After all, where would you rather be in the month of January? Frigid Toronto or balmy Melbourne?

In the aftermath, so many questions abound. Such as:

1. What is the ROI – a.k.a., the return on investment – for the taxpayer? As far as I can tell, there isn’t one.

2. Why don’t the expense reports specifically outline what the expenses pertain to?

3. Given that so many of the expenses are for out-of-country trips to conferences, would it not be more fiscally prudent for staffers to attend such conferences virtually via Zoom? Last I checked we are living in the 21st century.

Alas, the media relations at TPS refused to comment. As usual…

Oh, and this just in: earlier this month, the City of Toronto approved its 2026 budget. And the Toronto Police Service asked for – and received – an additional $94 million in funding! That brings the total funding for the Toronto Police Service to $1.43 billion. Little wonder: those overseas junkets aren’t cheap.

It’s sad. The late, great former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, was always of the opinion that the city didn’t have a revenue problem but it had a spending problem. And when he first ran for mayor, Ford’s brilliant election slogan was “Respect for taxpayers.” It resonated with the people of Toronto and Rob Ford won by a landslide.

We miss Rob Ford dearly. And we wonder: under his stewardship would he have signed off on a $94 million budget increase for the Toronto Police Service? Would he have turned a blind eye to outrageous spending sprees at police headquarters? Would he have questioned how much of this $94 million is going toward things like police cruisers and computers and forensic equipment as opposed to sending police officers to LGBTIAQ conferences halfway around the world….

As it stands, we’ve been told by insiders that morale at the Toronto Police Service is at an all-time low. Meanwhile, we would argue that public distrust of the police is at an all-time high. If the police want to win back that trust, it means upholding the law and opposed to breaking it. And it means not squandering taxpayer dollars. Is that really too much to ask? Well, apparently under the leadership of Chief Myron Demkiw, yes, that is too much to ask…