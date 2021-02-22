Arrest made after projectiles thrown at anti-lockdown protesters

An arrest has apparently been made after projectiles were thrown at anti-lockdown demonstrators marching through Toronto on January 30.

With officers blocking off the regular Saturday afternoon gathering spot for protesters at Yonge-Dundas Square, the group instead chose to march through the streets of the city in opposition to the lockdown measures enacted by both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

However, while the group was on the move, some residents in high-rise apartments took to balconies and windows to share their opposition to the protesters' views. One individual took things beyond simply vocalizing or gesturing, and threw objects including what appeared to be trash and ice from a balcony at those down below on the street.

Man from The Grange apartment in Toronto throws ice at the Toronto Lockdown crowd on the street. The march included several kids and elderly.



Toronto police refused to investigate and told protesters they incited the violence.



Toronto police refused to investigate and told protesters they incited the violence.

Toronto police officers who were escorting the large group at the time attempted to talk to victim, identified as Roman, out of pressing charges against the individual in the apartment building.

Here is when Toronto Police were telling Roman, the victim of projectile being thrown at him, that he's incited the attack by yelling. These cops tried to talk Roman out of pressing charges.



These cops tried to talk Roman out of pressing charges. Luckily I was there and I have sent my footage to a police investigator for Roman's case pic.twitter.com/AzF2RIhZsm — Efron Monsanto (@monsanto2000) January 30, 2021

According to information provided to Rebel News by Roman, Toronto police apparently made an arrest on February 15 of a suspect involved in the incident.

Rebel News reached out to the Toronto Police Service for more details, though no further information has been provided.

This is another noted incident of objects being thrown from Toronto apartment buildings.

The infamous “chair girl” — real name Marcella Zoia — received a $2,000 fine, two years of probation and 150 hours of community service after she pled guilty to throwing a chair off the balcony of a downtown high-rise in 2019.

And this week, four men were charged after glass bottles were allegedly thrown from a 35th storey condo balcony in what police described as a “large group” gathering in a short-term rental unit. Seven other individuals were also issued fines under the Reopening Ontario Act.