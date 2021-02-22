Arrest made after projectiles thrown at anti-lockdown protesters

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2021
Arrest made after projectiles thrown at anti-lockdown protesters

An arrest has apparently been made after projectiles were thrown at anti-lockdown demonstrators marching through Toronto on January 30.

With officers blocking off the regular Saturday afternoon gathering spot for protesters at Yonge-Dundas Square, the group instead chose to march through the streets of the city in opposition to the lockdown measures enacted by both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

However, while the group was on the move, some residents in high-rise apartments took to balconies and windows to share their opposition to the protesters' views. One individual took things beyond simply vocalizing or gesturing, and threw objects including what appeared to be trash and ice from a balcony at those down below on the street.

Toronto police officers who were escorting the large group at the time attempted to talk to victim, identified as Roman, out of pressing charges against the individual in the apartment building.

According to information provided to Rebel News by Roman, Toronto police apparently made an arrest on February 15 of a suspect involved in the incident.

Rebel News reached out to the Toronto Police Service for more details, though no further information has been provided.

This is another noted incident of objects being thrown from Toronto apartment buildings.

The infamous “chair girl” — real name Marcella Zoia — received a $2,000 fine, two years of probation and 150 hours of community service after she pled guilty to throwing a chair off the balcony of a downtown high-rise in 2019.

And this week, four men were charged after glass bottles were allegedly thrown from a 35th storey condo balcony in what police described as a “large group” gathering in a short-term rental unit. Seven other individuals were also issued fines under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Protests Police Toronto Crime
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS