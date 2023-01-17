AstraZeneca boss flees from Avi Yemini at WEF in Davos over vaccine mandate questions

‘To protect the largest number of people in the world, I think it was a very good idea,’ the executive director of AstraZeneca told Rebel reporter Avi Yemini before fleeing inside the cloistered conference.

AstraZeneca boss flees from Avi Yemini at WEF in Davos over vaccine mandate questions
Remove Ads

The Australia-based Rebel News reporter encountered AstraZeneca executive director Marc Dunoyer outside the Swiss globalist summit on Tuesday, where he asked if Dunoyer still believed in the efficacy of vaccine mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19, knowing the vaccine was not effective in stopping transmission.

"It was a very good idea, yes," Dunoyer told Avi Yemini.

Not only was AstraZeneca's vaccine not effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, but it is also no longer administered in multiple countries around the world because of clotting issues and vaccine injuries, particularly in men under the age of 40.

Avi is part of an international team of Rebel News journalists on the ground in Davos this week covering the WEF's annual summit.

To support their independent, boots-on-the-ground journalism, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

Coronavirus COVID Vaccines news World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
wefreports2023merch redirect

Rebel News Store

Speak out now against the Great Reset with merch from the Rebel News Store!

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.