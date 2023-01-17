AstraZeneca boss flees from Avi Yemini at WEF in Davos over vaccine mandate questions

E-transfer (Canada):

The Australia-based Rebel News reporter encountered AstraZeneca executive director Marc Dunoyer outside the Swiss globalist summit on Tuesday, where he asked if Dunoyer still believed in the efficacy of vaccine mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19, knowing the vaccine was not effective in stopping transmission.

"It was a very good idea, yes," Dunoyer told Avi Yemini.

I bumped into the AstraZeneca boss as he entered the WEF today. Marc now admits his vaccine never stopped the spread but justified the mandates anyways.



He scrambled behind the restricted area before I could ask about the recent rise in "sudden deaths".



But I'm here all week. pic.twitter.com/5EMSefjv6I — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2023

Not only was AstraZeneca's vaccine not effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, but it is also no longer administered in multiple countries around the world because of clotting issues and vaccine injuries, particularly in men under the age of 40.

Everyone under the age of 40 in the UK is being offered an alternative to AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine after concerns over blood clotting.https://t.co/kxZYC94EtA — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 8, 2021

Avi is part of an international team of Rebel News journalists on the ground in Davos this week covering the WEF's annual summit.

With our Rebel team on the ground in Davos, we take a look at some of the influential figures from government, business and beyond who are meeting in Switzerland this week.



MORE: https://t.co/51T1yuzxVY pic.twitter.com/Jw0fdRJ3Th — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2023

