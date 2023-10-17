Over a thousand rally to celebrate Hamas at Celebration Square in Mississauga

E-transfer (Canada):

Mississauga’s Celebration Square attracted hundreds of people on Saturday. And what were they celebrating exactly? For staters, the terrorist group Hamas was lauded, as was the killing of more than 1,300 Israeli civilians last weekend. It appeared that Holocaust denial was also being celebrated… by the same folk who apparently wouldn’t mind if another Holocaust were to erupt in 2023.

TODAY: Woman at the pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.



"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/SwWi1ZjjVa — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

We stress: this hate-fest condemning Israel as an “apartheid” state was taking place in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada… not Gaza City or Ramallah.

NOW: Pro-Hamas rally here in Celebration Square, Mississauga just outside Toronto.



"Israel is a terrorist state!".



Full report to follow: https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/EKdeKSYdQW — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

Despite the chants of “From the river to the sea” (a.k.a., wiping Israel off the map), don’t expect any of the ringleaders of this disturbing hate-fest to be arrested, Tamara Lich-style. Don’t count on any of these people to have their bank accounts frozen. Don’t expect Prime Minister Blackface to infer these people are Nazis, even though the terrorist group they adore, Hamas, can be accurately described as an Islamo-Nazi organization.

Antifa tactics used by the volunteers for the pro-Hamas rally here in Mississauga.



Full report soon https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/1Z0GS5mNPp — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

Then again, if Blackface didn’t embrace double standards he’d have no standards at all…

Meanwhile, prior to the demonstration, a group called Toronto 4 Palestine released the following on social media: “Honest people must ask themselves why is the je*ish occupation lying about many of the ‘barbaric’ actions that took place on Saturday?"

“They are using these made up acts of acts of cruelty and barbarism to tell the world that a mini Holocaust just happened to them again."

“Is it possible that if they are lying about these events and creating a false genocide, it is likely they may have lied about certain details of a previous big genocide that may have occurred.”

Hamas supporters take over the streets of Mississauga, Ontario.



Volunteers for the rally tell attendees not to speak with us. We still did.



Full report at https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/LU6JVL23f2 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

But we ponder: is what is occurring in Mississauga criminal? Consider “willful promotion of antisemitism” in Section 319 (.2.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. It states, the following: “Everyone who, by communicating statements, other than in private conversation, willfully promotes antisemitism by condoning, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust… is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

And consider Section 319 (1) which states: “Everyone who, by communicating statements in any public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of (a) an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.”

But par for the course, no arrests were made.

I hope I’m not being sexist here, but at least those machine gun earrings definitely accentuate her eyes… https://t.co/Vo9tdG0PON — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) October 15, 2023

Yet, in light of what happened last Saturday in Israel, is it time to ask some hard questions?

For starters, what about our immigration policy? Are we properly vetting the people who are becoming Canadian citizens given that so many don’t seem to subscribe to western values?

Islamic Jihad flag at the pro-Palestine rally in Mississauga's Celebration Square October 14 2023.



What does this symbol mean to you?https://t.co/sv6xWa4YJ4 pic.twitter.com/bSpJDGxDng — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 16, 2023

As well, we must consider the indoctrination going on in schools promoting anti-Israel bias while championing terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Case in point: three student groups at Toronto’s York University now refer to Israel as “so-called Israel” and even refer to our great dominion as “so-called Canada.” Apparently, only the likes of Hamas is genuine and real.

What does this mean to you?



Spotted in Mississauga's pro-Hamas rally right outside the city's largest shopping centre, Square One. pic.twitter.com/hdX8VmyBYR — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 14, 2023

Then there is the media. Why do certain outlets, such as the CBC, refuse to refer to terrorist groups as, you know, “terrorist groups”?

Last but not least we must question those in public office. The governing Liberal Party of Canada is full of pro-terrorism supporters. Mississauga Centre MP Omar Alghabra is a supporter of both Hamas and Hezbollah. He also wants to see sharia law implemented in Canada.

Or how about Majid Jowhari, the MP for the riding of Richmond Hill? He is an unapologetic supporter of the Iranian regime, which is just happens to fund Hamas.

And what about Blackface himself? In 2016, he cut a cheque for our home-grown al-Qaeda terrorist, Omar Khadr. And during India trip fiasco #1, Blackface brought along Jaspal Atwal, a member of an illegal Sikh separatist group and someone who was convicted of attempted murder. You can’t make this up...

Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, Justin Trudeau's former transport mininster, refuses to condemn Hamas' terrorist attacks against innocent Israel civilians.https://t.co/Y0wcvDQ0ua pic.twitter.com/JuK6xcG9QJ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 16, 2023

Post-Holocaust, a saying emerged: namely, “never again.” We can’t help but feel for those in the Jewish community, because these days, there seems to be a bloodthirsty desire by certain people to kickstart Holocaust Part Two, all the while advocating that the original Holocaust never occurred in the first place.