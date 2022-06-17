WATCH: Australian healthcare regulator to PERMANENTLY mandate vaccines
Ahpra's new code of conduct takes effect on the 29th of June, 2022.
A medical practitioner is speaking out after the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra) updated the entire industry's code of conduct to mandate vaccines permanently.
"It's a sneaky way to have an ongoing mandate for all Allied Health Professionals", she said.
Previously the code of conduct stated health practitioners must 'understand the principles of immunisation against communicable diseases'.
This year, a new additional clause, taking effect from the 29th of June, states health practitioners must be 'immunised against any relevant communicable disease'.
"I do believe there are probably some health practitioners sitting on the sidelines waiting for mandates to end or state of emergencies to end. Maybe they're working in a limited capacity from home. Maybe they're on extended breaks, on maternity leave. Or just working in another job right now.
But if something like this is put into the code of conduct, maybe that means they can't even work from home or come back at a later date when the state of emergency ends", she added.
- By Avi Yemini
