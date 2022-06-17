WATCH: Australian healthcare regulator to PERMANENTLY mandate vaccines

A medical practitioner is speaking out after the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (Ahpra) updated the entire industry's code of conduct to mandate vaccines permanently.

"It's a sneaky way to have an ongoing mandate for all Allied Health Professionals", she said.

Previously the code of conduct stated health practitioners must 'understand the principles of immunisation against communicable diseases'.

This year, a new additional clause, taking effect from the 29th of June, states health practitioners must be 'immunised against any relevant communicable disease'.