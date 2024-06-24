Australian military faces backlash over 'woke garbage' questions on job applications
The peculiar inclusion of pronouns and sexuality questions has stirred controversy while Australia’s Department of Defence claims 'diversity is our greatest strength'.
Australia’s Department of Defence is facing backlash for including bizarre questions about pronouns and sexuality in their job application process. On the Department of Defence APS careers website, job applicants are first asked, “Which pronouns do you use?”, with options including “He/Him”, “She/Her”, “They/Them”, and “I choose not to disclose this information”.
There are only two genders. Whoever is coming up with this woke garbage for the Department of Defence should be fired. pic.twitter.com/fXDrPfxmnF— Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) June 15, 2024
Following standard queries about personal details and citizenship, applicants encounter a series of “workplace diversity” questions. These questions inquire whether the applicant's gender is “non-binary”, “gender-diverse”, or “X (indeterminate/intersex/unspecified)”, and if they identify as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, questioning (LGBTIQ+)”.
Applicants are informed that their diversity information will not be shared with the selection panel, except if they opt into the “RecruitAbility scheme”, which ensures the selection panel is aware of any necessary accommodations.
The Defence Department explains that these questions are intended to aid in creating an inclusive workplace.
“Defence is committed to reflecting the Australian community we serve and we recognise the diversity of our staff is one of our greatest assets,” the application form states.
By Avi Yemini
