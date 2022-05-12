Australian nurse breaks silence on Covid-19 vaccines and being censored
The nurse described her personal experiences on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic and detailed the ridicule she faced for speaking out against the prevailing medical narrative.
After months of not being able to say anything about COVID-19 and considering how hospitals were operating, Nurse Jaana couldn’t keep quiet anymore. She received a letter from AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) in early March 2021 saying that if she spoke to her colleagues or put anything on social media about the vaccine rollout she would be deregistered. So when October 1st came around and she was due to have her 1st COVID-19 vaccination, she was stood down when she refused. She attempted to talk to the mainstream media but as usual, nothing was ever shown.
That’s when she turned to Rebel News and spoke about everything that she had witnessed in the hospital. “I know once I get busted and hunted down by AHPRA I’ll be deregistered, I’ll be ridiculed, I’ll be dismissed by Queensland health, and that’s totally fine by me because I can not watch this happening to people.” Jaana had been a nurse for 31 years and had never seen anything like this before. “Seeing it as I did day to day it was this mental and emotional rollercoaster,” she explained. In part 1 Jaana spoke to reporter Yasmin Sawyer about the mainstream media, her experience as a nurse, and the vaccine rollout.
