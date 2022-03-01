Australian PM tests positive for COVID

Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced via Tweet and Facebook on Tuesday night that he has tested positive for Covid despite being fully-vaccinated.

“Tonight I tested positive to COVID-19. I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week. I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result.

“I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test tonight, which returned a positive result late this evening. I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney.

“Jenny and the girls have thankfully tested negative but will isolate for seven days at home as close contacts. When in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities as Prime Minister.

“This includes virtually chairing meetings of the National Security & Expenditure Review Committees of Cabinet, focusing on our energy response to the devastating floods in QLD and NSW, & ensuring that we stand with each and every one of the affected communities.

“I will also be focused on our urgent response to the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine and Russia’s senseless aggression, staying in regular contact with our security and intelligence officials & our international partners, as well as working with the Treasurer to finalise the Budget.”