Australia’s BIGGEST convoy descends on the capital

A huge crowd is building in Canberra as the anti-mandate Convoy To Canberra protest gains momentum in the nation's capital.

Last night traffic was brought to a standstill as cars, caravans, trucks and buses flooded into the city from all states.

The crowd today met at Commonwealth Park before starting the march to Parliament House where a range of speakers will address the crowd.

Livestreams of the event are struggling to broadcast online with many displaying 'no signal' messages on YouTube and Facebook.

Protesters have been camping at Exhibition Park after their ‘tent city’ was moved on from outside the National Library.

They have been been given an eviction notice to vacate the site by Sunday so the grounds carry out 'significant works' in relation to the upcoming Royal Canberra Show held February 25 to 27.

Anyone who does not have a booking with EPIC, or are not employees, will be required to leave the area before Sunday or risk being accused of trespassing.

Last weekend, organisers put out a call to come back today in bigger numbers, while the mainstream media in Australia continues to refuse to cover their cause.

