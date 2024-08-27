Authorities continue downplaying antisemitic crime wave across Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Barbara Kay joined the show to discuss the antisemitic crime wave in Canada.

Since the terrorist attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, Canada has seen anti-Israel marches almost every week in cities across the country, with protesters often calling for the genocide of Jews and chanting antisemitic slogans.

Jewish schools have also been vandalized and even shot up in Toronto and Montreal, with law enforcement seemingly taking a lackadaisical approach to addressing the crime wave.

WATCH: @EzraLevant confronts Toronto Police on the rise of antisemitism since Oct. 7 after a Jewish school was shot overnight in a suspected hate crime, terrorizing the community.



They refuse to answer and run away!



Sign the petition — https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/UXqBe16pEQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 25, 2024

Speaking about the crime wave, Levant said, "You see illegal trespassers on university campuses that were tolerated for months. Police coming up with excuses for not enforcing laws."

"Compare that to the Emergencies Act, the riot horses deployed against completely peaceful trucker protesters," he said.

Two Jewish schools shot at overnight in Montreal in suspected hate attack



In the early hours of the morning on November 9, at 4:30 a.m., two Yeshivas, a traditional orthodox Jewish school, fell victim to violent antisemitic attacks.



Yeshiva Gedola in Outremont and Azrieli… pic.twitter.com/12spKtA66y — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 10, 2023

Commenting on the increase in antisemitic crime, Kay said, "I think there is definitely a crime wave. We've had similar incidents in Montreal as you know. And individuals have suffered antisemitic threats and harassment."

"I agree with you that police are downplaying it, but I'm asking myself is this a decision that was taken by the police or does this directive come from higher up," she said.

Speaking about the hollow words from politicians in response to the crime wave, Kay said, "These are words, and you're right, I don't see a lot of action."

"I do think it's a testing of the waters, and the fact that this threat to Jewish institutions has come out suggests to me that they can see there's not a lot of bite. There's bark but no bite, and it's worthwhile exploring an escalation of violence to see what happens," she said.