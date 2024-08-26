Barbara Kay on the rise of antisemitic crime in Canada

Tonight, an interview with columnist Barbara Kay over the rise of antisemitic crimes in Canada.

We've talked many times about the crime wave going on across Canada. If you are in a big city like Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver then you know that one of the facets of that crime wave is the theft of any high-end automobile. Astonishingly, the Toronto police even advised people to leave their key fobs near the front door to make it easier for the criminals to find them.

But today we're going to talk about another crime wave that doesn't make it to the news quite as often: the antisemitic crime wave.

Imagine if black churches were facing arson attacks in the dead of night, or if they had people standing outside wearing KKK hoods and chanting, and no one did anything about it. The idea is so extreme and absurd because we would never accept that level of hatred in this country even for a moment. And yet we've accepted it for almost a full year at this point. It's almost like the general crime wave is making it commonplace, so we're normalizing and accepting it. In some way, the perpetrators of the antisemitism are like children, testing to see if there are any limits. So far, the answer seems to be no, not really.

Why is this being tolerated? Joining us tonight to talk about this and various other conundrums — and to rehash some of the crazier stories of recent weeks — is our friend Barbara Kane, a columnist for the National Post and other wonderful places.

GUEST: Barbara Kay, columnist for the National Post and Epoch Times.