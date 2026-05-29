Avi Lewis says Alberta independence 'not comparable' to Quebec separatism

NDP Leader Avi Lewis weighed in on Western separatism, saying that the Alberta independence movement has “no point of comparison” to those in Quebec.

“This is a MAGA-aligned — potentially funded — disruptive movement that has been really thrown into national prominence by Danielle Smith,” he said. “It’s not the same thing.”

On Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini dismantled Lewis’ argument that Quebec’s sovereigntists are somehow more legitimate than Alberta’s.

“How does he know that the vast majority of Albertans want to stay in Canada if there hasn’t been a vote?” asked Tamara.

“Quebec is treated as legitimate. Their grievances are legitimate. Their cultural grievances are legitimate,” said Sheila. “Alberta’s grievances are cultural, definitely, but they’re also economic. But if we talk about it, well, ‘You’re just MAGA-funded!’”

As it stands, there has been no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta’s sovereignty referendum process, according to the RCMP. Furthermore, the idea of Alberta independence has been brewing much longer than either Danielle Smith or Mark Carney has been in power.

“So to say that this is just a recent development because we’re just so darn Trump-y out here really delegitimizes Alberta’s problems with the country,” said Sheila.