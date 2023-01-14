BREAKING: Avi Yemini lands in Davos, Swiss Army assigns 5,000 troops to protect city

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has touched down in Davos, Switzerland ahead of the 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Yemini, known for his fierce on-the-ground investigative reporting holding our political leaders to account, is set to cover the event and bring exclusive content to WEFReports.com over the coming days.

The team will be in Davos all week, so please check back every day at WEFReports.com for updates!

Last year's trip to Davos was a remarkable success for Rebel News, as we uncovered several stories that the mainstream media hid from the world. As the WEF brings together some of the world's most powerful and influential leaders in business, politics, and technology, the event is a prime opportunity to bring you important stories about the forces shaping our lives, that would otherwise go unreported.

Last year, Rebel News sent a team of six journalists to report on the events in Davos, capturing the candid moments the world's powerful and elite didn't want you to see.

The mission is simple: to shine a light of public scrutiny on this secretive group of oligarchs, billionaires and corporate lobbyists, who have built their version of a world government run by the worst people imaginable.

"I'm excited to be back in Davos for the WEF," said Yemini. "But I can't do this without the support of my viewers. Your support helps us cover the event and bring you exclusive content that you won't find anywhere else. Together, we can make a difference and hold the powerful accountable."

The Swiss parliament has approved up to 5,000 army troops to guarantee the security of the 3,000+ WEF participants, including wealthy, high-profile business and political figures from around the world.

Avi has already obtained a copy of the WEF's secret 2023 invite-only guest list, and we're publishing it for you to see RIGHT HERE:

There will even be many mainstream journalists in attendance. But they're not here to ask the tough questions and hold the powerful accountable. They're here as participants. They're here to coordinate their messaging with the world's oligarchs.

We haven't sent Avi to WEF as a participant. We've sent him to catch these imposters in the act, and to expose the hypocrisy of these so-called elites.

