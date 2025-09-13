Avi Yemini: THIS is the Turning Point in the fight for freedom

Good day, London. So, for those of you who don't know me, my name is Avi Yemini from Rebel News. I am Tommy Robinson's taller, more
handsome brother.

But on a serious note, how good is this? I've been to Tommy Robinson rallies for almost a decade now. Bloody hell, in the beginning I got a lot of crap for them.

But they were massive then. But it is nothing in comparison to what we're seeing here today. The world is waking up thanks to Tommy Robertson and his
leadership.

Now, I'm going to be quick because we're running behind schedule, and I got told that I better hurry up.

I just want to say to everyone, thank you for coming
out because in the last in the last — what is it now, 48 hours — the enemies of truth, the enemies of justice, the enemies of everything that's right tried to scare you guys into silence by shooting and murdering one of the strongest voices for that truth and justice.

But none of you cowed. In fact, it looks like the numbers doubled or tripled because of that. And really, it turns out the murder of Charlie Kirk is the turning
point for this fight.

And we want to say thank you to Charlie Kirk and thank you to Tommy Robinson.

After me, guys. I want the biggest response ever so we could clip
this.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!

Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi!

