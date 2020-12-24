Bank of China, Air China took Trudeau's pandemic wage subsidy

On a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the Canada Revenue Agency's new search engine, which allows anyone to look up who took Justin Trudeau's pandemic wage subsidies.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

And you can just type in a company’s name to see if they signed up for the wage subsidy. It won’t tell you how much they made; it won’t tell you the names of the employees. But it will tell you if they took the cash. Now, before I go further — I think there’s a fairness to these wage subsidies. If you tell a company that it must shut down — which I think it legally questionable to begin with — if you tell them to shut down, so they can’t earn money, well, then they can’t very well pay their staff if they can’t earn money. You shut down a restaurant, you’re going to see massive unemployment of waiters and waitresses. So if you don’t want that to happen, and you’re the guy who caused this problem, I think it’s fair to subsidize those wages. I disagree with the lockdowns; but if you’re doing them, it makes sense that you provide some sort of compensation for the wreckage you’re causing. The real way to help companies is to let them do business — not given them little trinkets and baubles. But let’s take a look. Let’s look at this search engine. I’m going to type in the word, oh, I don’t know, China.

