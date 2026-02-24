Barry Neufeld prepares to fight back against $750,000 'transpeople denial' tribunal ruling

Rebel News sat down with former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld shortly after British Columbia’s Human Rights Tribunal ordered him to pay the Chilliwack Teachers’ Association a whopping $750,000.

The ruling stems from Neufeld's advocacy to remove gender ideology programs and resources, including the controversial SOGI 123, from schools.

In its decision, the tribunal stated that if a person “elects not to ‘believe’ that gender identity is separate from sex assigned at birth, then they do not ‘believe’ in transpeople.”

The tribunal further concluded that Neufeld, who shares the widespread belief that there are only two sexes and genders, had engaged in the “existential denial” of “transpeople.”

“It sets a precedent,” Neufeld told Rebel News during the interview regarding the shocking penalty. “That will scare a lot of people into shutting up and not speaking out,” he predicted.

The former school trustee further discussed his initial reaction to the decision by the quasi-judicial panel, which is often accused of prioritizing activism over reality, including why he believes there is a silver lining.

He also explained why he believes the ruling threatens free expression and outlined his next course of action, which includes crowdfunding to team up with his lawyer James Kitchen, with expected support from organizations including The Democracy Fund, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and other free-speech advocates.