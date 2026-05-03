B.C. mom takes compelled land acknowledgment battle to Supreme Court

In today’s report, Lara Yates, a Sechelt, B.C. mother of four and her counsel, Lisa Bildy, join Rebel News to discuss Yates’s ongoing legal battle against land acknowledgment rituals in public schools.

Since December 2025, Yates has been banned from attending her children’s school, Chatelech Secondary, after she publicly opposed a land acknowledgment she was subjected to ahead of her child’s performance. Her children were also temporarily barred, but the fallout didn’t stop there.

According to Yates, her daughter was singled out by staff due to her mother’s verbal protest against the racially charged mantra, causing her to be bullied and distressed. But instead of an apology, Yates claims her child was reported to protective services.

The investigation was quickly closed with no concerns. Still, some of the damage was already done, leaving Yates’ children feeling unwelcome at the town’s only high school, especially when their own mother couldn’t set foot on the property.

But Yates hasn’t given up.

To defend free speech, parental rights, and seek a fair resolution for her and her children, Yates reached out to the Free Speech Union.

The non-profit, supported by donations, has since taken on her case, first by appealing the principal’s decision to the superintendent of District 46, arguing that it was an “improper punishment of a parent for her political views and was contrary to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Following the district’s decision to uphold the ban, Bildy is representing Yates as she takes the matter to the B.C. Supreme Court.