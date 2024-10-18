B.C. NDP Election smear campaign against Rustad’s Conservatives — Fact or Fiction?

As British Columbia's 43rd general election approaches, it has become clear that a significant part of the incumbent NDP Premier David Eby’s campaign strategy is to portray the Conservative Party of B.C. and its leader, John Rustad, as conspiratorial bigots who, if in power, will worsen the lives of British Columbians.

Recently, I reported on the state-backed media’s coverage of the B.C. NDP's claims, which depicted Rustad as a “climate denying” anti-vaxxer who is anti-science.

Today John Rustad announced his plan for the biggest healthcare cut in BC history - $4.1 billion. You can’t do this without firing doctors and nurses and causing wait times to skyrocket. We need to keep hiring doctors and nurses, not fire them. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/qYMr69qcAA — Ravi Parmar (@rparmar_BC) July 18, 2024

Today, I delve into more recent, and more election-sensitive allegations that Eby’s NDP has presented to the public about the Tories, including the false claim that the Conservative Party of B.C. will make a $4.1 billion cut to the already critically understaffed and overburdened healthcare system.

Additionally, the claim that the Tories education plan, which includes ending the controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Program (SOGI 1-2-3), is reviewed. Many parents believe this is leading to the sexual indoctrination of kids. The NDP believes replacing it with a zero-tolerance anti-bullying program for all will be harmful to trans-identifying children.

