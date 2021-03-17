Biden lies about border crisis in interview, claims he inherited situation from Trump

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden faced a tough interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday evening, in which he made several false claims about the ongoing border crisis that has been exacerbated by his reckless policies.

In recent weeks, Biden has undone numerous Trump administration policies that were designed to curb illegal immigration, among which was his decision to pull funding from finishing the construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

In the interview, Stephanopoulos pressed Biden about the unfolding crisis, which Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed to have the highest number of illegal border crossings ever recorded by the department.

Asked about the thousands of unaccompanied minors making the journey across the border, Biden responded, “Do you repeat what Trump did, take them from their mothers, move them away, but hold them in cells, etc.? We’re not doing that.”

Contrary to Biden’s false claim, the New York Times reported in early March that thousands of unaccompanied minors are being kept in “facilities akin to jails as the Biden administration struggles to find room for them in shelters.” The report also noted that children confined in these shelters had “not been allowed outdoors for days on end.”

USA Today reports that “the Biden administration is still sheltering children separated from close family members in federal facilities for weeks on end.”

While Biden claims that children are not being separated under his administration's “zero tolerance” policy, USA Today reports that “the migrant children often arrive with a grandparent, older sibling or other relative but are separated until federal officials can confirm the accompanying adult is their relative, as required under U.S. law.”

In addition, CBS News reports that one Texas facility designed to house hundreds of people is operating at “729 percent of its pandemic-era capacity.”

The outlet also reported on Tuesday that the number of unaccompanied minors currently in federal custody is over 13,000, more than 300 per cent higher than the numbers reported at the start of the week. The outlet noted that children are being held in U.S. custody for an average of 120 hours, longer than the 72 hours allowed by law.

During the interview, Biden claimed that he inherited the mess, essentially blaming Trump for his policies. It’s worth noting that under President Trump any so-called crisis saw far fewer illegal entries along the border.

Biden’s claims have been contradicted by numerous former officials, including former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf; former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan; former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan; and local sheriffs in Texas and Arizona, where entries are at an all-time high, reports the Daily Wire.

Last Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed concerns that Biden’s policies are encouraging a massive surge in illegal immigration to the United States through Mexico.