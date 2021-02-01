Biden saved Trudeau the trouble of cancelling Keystone XL

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition called in to talk about the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Here's a bit of what Tom had to say:

“Trudeau has been laying the groundwork for the cancellation of this pipeline forever, really. And in fact, it's interesting that in the French version of his speech just last week, he was saying — and he didn't say this in the English version, as far as I know — regardless, he said that Biden's objectives and perspectives actually align very nicely with Trudeau's. “So he's sort of saying it's okay for you to cancel the pipeline... and of course as I say, he's been laying the foundation for the cancellation by promoting the mindset that we have to stop — you know, go to carbon neutral by 2050 — ...so out of one side of his mouth he says, 'oh yeah, sure, I stand for the Keystone pipeline.' “But then the other side of his mouth he's supporting the climate scare...”

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

