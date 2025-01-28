BIG NEWS! Sammy Woodhouse is joining Rebel News UK

Sammy Woodhouse, the journalist, activist and whistleblower who exposed the Rotherham rape gangs, is joining Rebel News as our reporter in the United Kingdom.

I deeply admire Sammy and her passion for fighting for justice, and she'll be joining us here at Rebel News full-time. But that's not all, we've also hired a full-time cameraman for her, as well.

We've also done something very special: we retained a lawyer to protect Sammy at any time, day or night. He's based in Manchester, so he's close to Sammy, and he's agreed to be on call. Sammy has spoken with and met him, and she tells me he's the perfect fit. Having an experienced lawyer on her side is important. It will help give Sammy the confidence to keep fighting.

As you know, powerful people have tried to silence Sammy — including intimidating phone calls from the South Yorkshire Police, just a few weeks ago. Sammy was smart; she had the wisdom to record those calls.

In addition to a cameraman and lawyer, we've also come to terms with a UK-based security firm to provide protection to Sammy if she ventures into hostile territory, somewhere Antifa or pro-Hamas activists might try to hurt her.

This weekend, she'll be covering a big rally in London, where supporters of Tommy Robinson are gathering to protest his prison conditions.

Sammy is an important voice not just for the UK, but for the world. We must help her tell the stories that have been buried by the mainstream media.

If you agree with me, follow here reports here at Rebel News, and share her videos with your family and friends.

Even a courageous fighter like Sammy needs help — which is why we've assigned a lawyer she can call at any time, day or night. We've got to protect her, don't you think? She needs to be safe, so she can tell the other side of the story from the UK.