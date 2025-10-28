Bombardier Worker Glorifies Hamas, Raises Security Concerns

Rebel News reporter Alexandra Lavoie visited Bombardier’s headquarters in Montreal, seeking answers regarding the troubling online activity of one of its employees, Marium Hasanie.

Hasanie, also known online as Emme4Palestine, has praised terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Her posts feature images of Hamas fighters with slogans such as “Long Live the Resistance” and “Reject Normalisation, Support the Resistance.”

She also shares photos of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, frequently urging support for the “resistance.”

Hasanie, a self-described "radical anti-Zionist" reportedly involved with Montreal4Palestine, a group organizing pro-Hamas demonstrations, stated in a video, "I reject the two-state solution. It’s resistance or nothing.”

Hasanie works in Bombardier’s corporate strategy division for aftermarket services and support and was a parent commissioner with the Lester B. Pearson School Board. Her deactivated LinkedIn listed her as Project Director, Global Expansion Program Office, for Bombardier.

Bombardier's refusal to comment on employee matters, despite its defense partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and Israeli entities, raises concerns.

Lavoie also contacted Hasanie via Instagram after she refused to provide an email, leading to a block. Rebel News has also reached out to the U.S. Departments of State and Defense for comment.

As of publication, Bombardier maintains it will not respond to inquiries related to employee activity.