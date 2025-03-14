WOW! Border agents DODGE questions on border security

Today, I am at the Stanstead border crossing in Quebec, where a media opportunity was held alongside a demonstration of the methods used by border agents to detect drug, weapon, and other illegal contraband smuggling.

We were welcomed by Michel Bégin, Director of the Eastern Border District of Quebec, and also attended a demonstration with a K9 unit.

The first demonstration focused on vehicle searches. Then, we watched sniffer dogs detect illicit substances in cars.

Finally, agents showed us how they use X-ray technology to inspect vehicles. However, some efficiency issues were noticeable… I’ll let you judge for yourself.

Although I wanted to ask questions about the collaboration between the RCMP and border agents, as well as operations conducted between official entry points, today’s designated spokesperson carefully avoided answering them.

As you will see, these demonstrations felt more like a staged show meant to reassure the public on border security efforts. However, the real issues mainly occur between official entry points, and on that front, we received very few answers.

Yet, I asked essential questions:

How was the $1.3 billion in government funding allocated?

Why has the illegal influx of migrants not been classified as an “irregular immigration movement,” which would grant border agents greater authority?

Why aren’t customs officers authorized to operate between entry points, even though the law permits it?

What is the truth behind Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s claim that 10,000 troops have been deployed to the borders?

Once again, we received very few answers.