Border Crisis: Here's what the mainstream media won't show you

I am currently in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, across from the El Paso border, where a large caravan of illegal immigrants from Venezuela just arrived, hoping to get into the United States.

Now, there are currently thousands of immigrants lined up across the entire U.S.-Mexico border as Title 42 is set to expire on Wednesday, December 21st, which will end the Remain in Mexico policy.

This is not just a border crisis but a humanitarian crisis, as families are here with their small children sleeping in freezing conditions. The Department of Homeland Security is estimating that there will be roughly 15,000 illegal border crossings per day once the policy expires.

