U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Tom Nicholson/PA Wire﻿

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.

The embattled prime minister has been facing calls for his resignation for months. He was confronted by a number of scandals, including 'Partygate,' when reports emerged that he had broken his own public health rules by attending parties during lockdown. He also admitted to being aware of a sexual harassment complaint made against Chris Pincher, an MP in his party in 2019, who he later appointed to a senior position.

By Thursday morning, the number of resignations from Johnson's government had topped 50, according to Axios. Sajid Javid, the UK’s health secretary, along with chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, both resigned from Johnson's government on Tuesday. Javid left a letter addressed to Boris Johnson announcing his departure, which read as follows:

Given the unprecedented scale of the challenges in health and social care, it has been my instinct to continue focusing on this important work. So it is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience continue serving in this government, I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their government.

The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. sadly in the current circumstances, the public is concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. it was a moment of humility, grip and new direction, I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership and you have therefore lost my confidence too.

According to the BBC, Johnson hopes to remain as party leader until a new one is chosen. "A new prime minister will be in place in time for the party conference in October," reported the outlet.