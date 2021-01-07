Both sides must acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable | Joel Pollak with Ezra Levant

Following the chaos in the United States Capitol that saw protesters sporting pro-Trump slogans and images, law and order was restored after the National Guard was called in. After the joint session resumed late in the evening after the building was secured, the Joe Biden was officially certified as the President-elect.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak joined Ezra to discuss the events that happened in Washington, D.C. and where things are heading next.

The most important thing, Joel felt, was that the opportunity for peace and unity is there, so long as both sides of the aisle are willing to come together and truly, honestly condemn political violence:

I think that this is a really sad day for the United States and it's one that we'll recover from, but it's one that can only really serve as an opportunity for rebuilding if both sides acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable. We haven't really seen the left understand that yet, and I think that for Joe Biden to go on TV and say 'this is not how we do things' etc. — this is how they did things. They did this for the last year. So I don't think he has credibility. I think there are people with credibility who perhaps need to be given more time and attention — some people in Washington. I've been particularly proud of Republican Tom Cotton who went out there with a statement, not just about the violence today, but a few days ago saying that the Constitution really didn't allow Congress to decertify the Electoral College result. I think that it is time for reasonable people who care about the Constitution, care about the country and care about the world to assert their views in public conversation and not to allow the media to continue to play this game.

Joel is also the author of a new e-book, How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa.

