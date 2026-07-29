Brampton West PC MPP Amarjot Sandhu billed taxpayers for Toronto hotel stays

Brampton West PC MPP Amarjot Sandhu billed taxpayers more than $3,300 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Expense disclosures from the Ontario Legislature show Sandhu claimed $3,318.97 under the Legislature's "Special Circumstance Accommodation in Toronto" policy through four separate hotel claims between 2023 and 2025.

The claims included:

$804.92 in November 2023

in November 2023 $786.36 in May 2024

in May 2024 $623.26 in May 2025

in May 2025 $1,104.43 in December 2025

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make returning home impractical. Brampton West is well within commuting distance of the Legislature.

Sandhu's claims are part of the broader Ford government hotel expense scandal that saw Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs collectively bill taxpayers more than $100,000 for Toronto hotel stays under the "special circumstances" allowance.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.