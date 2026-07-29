Brampton West PC MPP Amarjot Sandhu billed taxpayers for Toronto hotel stays
Doug Ford is facing increasing backlash as his government's hotel expense scandal continues to expand.
Brampton West PC MPP Amarjot Sandhu billed taxpayers more than $3,300 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.
Expense disclosures from the Ontario Legislature show Sandhu claimed $3,318.97 under the Legislature's "Special Circumstance Accommodation in Toronto" policy through four separate hotel claims between 2023 and 2025.
The claims included:
- $804.92 in November 2023
- $786.36 in May 2024
- $623.26 in May 2025
- $1,104.43 in December 2025
Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make returning home impractical. Brampton West is well within commuting distance of the Legislature.
Sandhu's claims are part of the broader Ford government hotel expense scandal that saw Toronto-area Progressive Conservative MPPs collectively bill taxpayers more than $100,000 for Toronto hotel stays under the "special circumstances" allowance.
PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila