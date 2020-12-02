BREAKDOWN: were Toronto police ILLEGALLY directed by unelected bureaucrats to SEIZE Adamson BBQ?

After the dramatic police operation to seize (and subsequently occupy) Adamson Barbecue following three days of opening for indoor dining — in spite of Toronto's COVID-19 ban on doing so — the question of who, and how, the Toronto Police Service were directed has become an issue.

As Ezra Levant laid out in a lengthy Twitter thread, it would seem as though, according to police Supt. Domenic Sinopoli, the officers were acting on directions put forward by Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa under the Health Protection Act.

But was that all done through a legal process? Was this an overreach by the unelected Dr. de Villa?

In this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, Ezra takes viewers through the Health Protection Act itself, and how it applies to the incident that occurred at Adamson Barbecue.