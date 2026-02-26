BREAKING: Charges DROPPED for Lindsay homeowner who defended himself against crossbow-wielding thug

This morning, the Crown withdrew all assault charges against Jeremy McDonald, the Ontario father who defended himself against an intruder armed with a crossbow back in August.

At 3 a.m., a known career criminal smashed into McDonald’s second-storey apartment in Lindsay, Ont. He acted in self-defence, ultimately neutralizing the intruder, who was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries thereafter.

Lindsay is a community of about 24,000 situated in…

What followed was shock when police slapped charges on the homeowner for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was questioned on the dropped charges this morning, publicly criticizing the judicial system at the time. He called such a situation “free game,” noting that if someone breaks into your house armed and ready to kill, any reasonable person would do what they have to, to protect their life, family and home.

"If you break into someone's home, you need to pay the price. I'll tell ya, anyone breaks into my home, it's gonna be a bad day…

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had previously weighed in, saying, “If you don't want to get shot or beaten up, don't break into people's houses. It's pretty straightforward.”

Premier @ABDanielleSmith reacting to a homeowner in Ontario now charged with defending himself against a home invader.

The Crown now admits there's no reasonable prospect of conviction under self-defence laws. It’s a win for common sense that came with hefty legal costs, and arguably took longer than it should have.

McDonald didn't ask for this battle, but thanks to public pressure and support, sanity prevailed.