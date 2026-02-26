BREAKING: Charges DROPPED for Lindsay homeowner who defended himself against crossbow-wielding thug

After months of outrage over upside-down justice, the Crown withdraws aggravated assault charges against Lindsay father Jeremy McDonald.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Doug Ives

This morning, the Crown withdrew all assault charges against Jeremy McDonald, the Ontario father who defended himself against an intruder armed with a crossbow back in August.

At 3 a.m., a known career criminal smashed into McDonald’s second-storey apartment in Lindsay, Ont. He acted in self-defence, ultimately neutralizing the intruder, who was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries thereafter.

What followed was shock when police slapped charges on the homeowner for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was questioned on the dropped charges this morning, publicly criticizing the judicial system at the time. He called such a situation “free game,” noting that if someone breaks into your house armed and ready to kill, any reasonable person would do what they have to, to protect their life, family and home.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith had previously weighed in, saying, “If you don't want to get shot or beaten up, don't break into people's houses. It's pretty straightforward.”

The Crown now admits there's no reasonable prospect of conviction under self-defence laws. It’s a win for common sense that came with hefty legal costs, and arguably took longer than it should have.

McDonald didn't ask for this battle, but thanks to public pressure and support, sanity prevailed.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

