BREAKING: Church in Narre Warren OPEN TODAY defying the Melbourne lockdown

The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren says they will open today as usual for their 10 am services.

Pastor Paul Furlong told Rebel News that he'd promised his congregation that he would never shut his Church again.

"God commands in the bible not to forsake the gathering of the people to gather for Church, and I obey the commands of God, not man", the Melbourne Pastor said.

The Church anticipates worshippers joining from all around Melbourne this morning at their 94 Victor Cres Narre Warren location.

More to follow.