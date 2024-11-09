BREAKING: Ezra Levant visits Tommy Robinson in prison

I visited Tommy Robinson today. I flew overnight from Toronto. Then I drove up to HMP Woodhill, the prison where they’re keeping Tommy.

After a lengthy walk through a long maze, through at least 15 locked doors, I was taken to a small room with chairs and tables bolted to the floor. Then Tommy was escorted in by two prison guards who sat there for the duration of our visit.

I wasn’t allowed to take anything into the meeting, such as a cell phone. So I did my best to remember all the details, and as soon as I was out of the prison, I immediately recorded a video about it.



In short, Tommy is fine — so far. But he’s only served 15 days out of a sentence that will take nine months to finish. And he’s being kept in the prison’s “segregation unit”, known as being “down the block” in the UK, or “down the hole” in North America.

In other words, it’s solitary confinement, where he’s locked in a small cell for 23.5 hours a day — with the other half hour being for a shower, where he is locked in, too. He’s only allowed to exercise two times a week. (By comparison, other prisoners, including murderers, get exercise four times a week.)

It’s clear the prison doesn’t know what to do with Tommy. They cleared out the entire segregation unit — sixteen cells — before he arrived there. So there’s actually no reason to lock him in a cage — the other cages are empty. He’s not under any threat. There’s no reason to limit his exercise to twice a week — they could literally put exercise equipment outside his door since it’s just him.

But they’re adhering to prison procedures designed for the “regular” inhabitants in the segregation unit. That’s where prisoners are sent to be punished for committing offences while inside the prison.

The whole thing is surreal, as Tommy isn’t a criminal prisoner at all — he’s a civil prisoner, sent to jail because the judge didn’t want Tommy to publish a documentary film, and he did anyways. That’s not a crime, but he’s being put in a punishment cell normally reserved for criminals. It just doesn’t make sense.

Tommy can bear that for 15 days. And maybe even 30 days. But being “down the block” is a form of mental torture — he asked the prison psychiatrist about it, and he agreed.

UK prisons are generally lawless, and they’re run by violent gangs. 37% of the inmates at HMP Woodill are Muslim and the last time he was imprisoned there he was violently attacked.

So what can be done? If he’s put in the general population, he’ll be killed. But he can’t be kept in a small cage for nine months.

That’s where our prison law firm comes in. We’ve hired a specialist for these kinds of issues, and she’s already fired off a demand letter to the prison governor citing British case law against how Tommy is being treated, as well as rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (which, bizarrely, has jurisdiction over the UK, despite Brexit.)

The law is clear: keeping a civil prisoner like Tommy locked up in a segregation unit is against the law.

We expect to hear back from the prison governor about her plans soon — and if they’re unsatisfactory, we’ll launch a lawsuit against the prison.

Before Tommy went away, he asked me to do two things: to visit him from time to time to check on his welfare, and to help him manage his legal cases. And that’s what I’m doing.

I’m in touch on nearly a daily basis with his lawyers, both the prison law issue and the bogus Terrorism Act charges against him for not providing police with the password to his cell phone without a warrant. Tommy is obviously not a terrorist (as the police plainly admitted to him) but they used that legal loophole to essentially hack into his phone to read his emails.

Welcome to the UK in 2024 — it’s more like 1984. We’re fighting against this charge, and in fact Tommy’s lawyers will be in court on Wednesday to fight back.

So that’s my report: Tommy is safe, but he’s being kept in an unsustainable condition. We’ve turned up the legal heat on the prison and will probably end up suing them.

We’re also defending against the trumped-up Terrorism Act charges.

I told Tommy I would crowdfund those, and I just received a significant invoice from one of the firms. If you could help me cover it, I’d be grateful — please visit www.SaveTommy.com to do so.

I’ll keep you posted on any changes in his situation. And of course, Rebel News will be there to report on any court hearings. Thanks for your support.