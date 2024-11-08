BREAKING: I’m going to Amsterdam to report on the anti-semitic riots

I finally managed to get approval to visit Tommy Robinson in prison tomorrow. He’s the British journalist and civil rights activist, sentenced to prison for broadcasting a documentary film on Twitter. I’m going to check on how he’s being treated — I hear he has been put in solitary confinement for nearly two weeks. I board the plane to London in a few hours.

But then I saw the news from Amsterdam: roving Islamic gangs marched through the city streets after a soccer game between an Israeli team and a Dutch team. It was like a scene out of Gaza: terrorist thugs were hunting for anyone who was Jewish or even who looked Jewish, and when they found them, they beat them mercilessly. It was a massive pogrom, leaving hundreds of Jews seriously injured. Some reports say that a number of Jews are missing, suggesting that they have been killed or even taken hostage, Hamas-style.

I’m not going to cancel my trip to visit Tommy Robinson. It’s essential that I see how he’s being treated, and to talk with him about legal strategies to move him to a safer prison.

But as soon as I’m done visiting him, instead of going home to Canada, I’m going to immediately fly to Amsterdam. It’s a short flight from the UK, and I’ll be on the ground tomorrow night. Our head of video, Efron Monsanto, is heading straight there from Canada, and he’ll arrive a few hours before me.

So tomorrow afternoon I’ll have a full report for you from HMP Woodhill, the prison where they’re keeping Tommy. And then a few hours later I’ll be on the ground in Amsterdam. And I’ll show you exactly what it looks like — including if the Dutch police have managed to take control of their streets again.

It’s a real question. Police were nowhere to be found during the riots. In recent months, Dutch police have refused to guard Jewish buildings, citing “Gaza” as their excuse.

The attacks were meticulously coordinated, with local taxi drivers helping ferry rioters to the scene — and refusing to take Jews away from danger. This information was given to the Dutch government, that seems to have done nothing.

I don’t want to promise anything, but I’ve reached out to the Dutch political leader, Geert Wilders, who leads the largest party in their government coalition. His Party for Freedom has always called for strict limits on immigration and the deportation of foreign criminals. I’ve interviewed him several times, and my goal is to meet with him on this trip, too. I’ll let you know if that happens.

But even if we can’t connect with Wilders, we’ll ask a lot of questions to others, also, like:

Where were the police?

Why did the government ignore warnings?

Will the terrorists be deported?

Will the mayor or police chief resign?

How do ordinary Dutchmen feel about what mass immigration has done to their country?

I’ll let you know what we hear.

I hope you agree with my itinerary. I must keep my promise to visit Tommy, to get a first-hand view of how he’s being treated, and to make sure I have his proper instructions for his legal defence. I will give that my full attention.

But as soon as I’m done, I’ll get on the very next flight to Amsterdam. I won’t even be in the UK ten hours.

I think both of these stories are enormously important. In fact, they’re related — Tommy Robinson has repeatedly warned of the risk of unassimilated Islamist gangs utterly transforming the west from a safe, high-trust society, to little replicas of Gaza and Afghanistan.

Both of these stories will either be ignored or twisted by the mainstream media. They support mass immigration, they turn a blind eye to crime, and frankly, much of the media is antisemitic these days — they probably think the Jewish riot victims “deserved it”.

So if you can help us, please do.

Please help with Tommy Robinson's legal fees.

