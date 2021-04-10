BREAKING: Rebel News reporters arrested in Montreal, AirBnB raided by police

Montreal police have raided the Airbnb where Rebel News reporters have been staying to report on the curfew and the lockdown in Quebec.

Calgary based Rebel reporter, Keean Bexte, tweeted that he had been arrested.

I was just arrested in Montreal. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 10, 2021

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant tweeted a video Saturday morning that showed Levant providing his name to police and promising to sue the force for assault and false arrest.

🚨Montreal police have raided our Airbnb and are arresting and handcuffing our journalists. As I told the cops, we will be getting to know each other very well as we sue them. https://t.co/roDg8jvAa1 pic.twitter.com/HB7I9mLlIk — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 10, 2021

Rebel News reporters have previously been arrested ticketed and detained by Montreal police.

The @RebelNewsOnline team is reporting from the streets of Montreal this weekend to cover Quebec's strict curfew and unprecedented lockdown restrictions.



To learn more and pitch in to support our coverage, please visit https://t.co/sBwC22Iauk. pic.twitter.com/AoTma2uoLY — Alex Yelizarov (@alxyeee) April 10, 2021

Levant explains that 17 Rebel reporters from across the country are currently in Montreal in response to the ongoing harassment of Rebel News' Montreal-based reporter Yanky Pollak by police. Montreal police have been caught on video using racial slurs directed at Rebel News reporters.

I’m in Montreal, a once-vivacious city of millions, now under a brutal lockdown curfew. Police have been harassing our local reporter, ⁦@Yanky_Pollak⁩, so I came here with 17 of our⁩ staff to reassert our freedom of the press. Visit https://t.co/roDg8jvAa1 to help. pic.twitter.com/e8fomif6tD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 10, 2021

