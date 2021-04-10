BREAKING: Rebel News reporters arrested in Montreal, AirBnB raided by police

 

 

 

 

Montreal police have raided the Airbnb where Rebel News reporters have been staying to report on the curfew and the lockdown in Quebec. 

Calgary based Rebel reporter, Keean Bexte, tweeted that he had been arrested. 

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant tweeted a video Saturday morning that showed Levant providing his name to police and promising to sue the force for assault and false arrest. 

Rebel News reporters have previously been arrested ticketed and detained by Montreal police. 

Levant explains that 17 Rebel reporters from across the country are currently in Montreal in response to the ongoing harassment of Rebel News' Montreal-based reporter Yanky Pollak by police. Montreal police have been caught on video using racial slurs directed at Rebel News reporters. 

